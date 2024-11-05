Today is Tuesday November 05, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Not Marvel’: Ryan Reynolds writing reunion with ‘Deadpool’ threequel’s Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2024 at 11:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Getty Images for Disney

Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy once again — and for now, it's not a follow-up to their blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine

During a forthcoming chat with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Reynolds didn't share many details about the project itself with the trade, except to say it is "not Marvel." 

"I’m spending the year writing," Reynolds said, adding the project will star him and Jackman, with Levy back behind the camera. 

Reynolds previously worked with Levy on the 2021 theatrical hit Free Guy, as well as the successful time-traveling Netflix adventure The Adam Project that was released to the streamer a year later.

Jackman worked with Levy on the 2011 robot boxing family flick Reel Steel

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC