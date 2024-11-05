Today is Tuesday November 05, 2024
Smith County burn ban lifted

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2024 at 11:00 am
Smith County burn ban liftedSMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Commissioners Court voted to rescind the Smith County Burn Ban Tuesday, November 5, after receiving much-needed rain the past few days. Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue gave the court an update on fire conditions and recommended that the burn ban be lifted.

“We’ve gotten quite a bit of rain.” Hogue said, adding that the rain that was received countywide puts us in much safer fire conditions.

During the burn ban, which was issued October 8, Smith County responded to 285 outdoor fire incidents. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office issued 35 citations and 10 warnings for illegal burning. Hogue said the Sheriff’s Office and Constables’ Offices also issued citations.



