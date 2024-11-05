An unraveling season isn’t getting any better for the Cowboys, with more injury issues to boot

Posted/updated on: November 5, 2024 at 5:21 am

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy slammed a tablet. That was after the Dallas Cowboys coach already had reacted angrily to his failed fourth-down play call.

Dak Prescott grimaced badly on a throw when something the quarterback said he’d never felt before ended up being a hamstring injury that will sideline him at least one game, while All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb tossed a towel over his face to try to deal with the pain in a shoulder that hit the turf hard twice.

A season that already was turning south might have headed that way for good in a 27-21 loss to Atlanta, the first of four consecutive games for the Cowboys (3-5) against teams with winning records.

Prescott’s backup, Cooper Rush, is set to start Sunday when the defending NFC East champions play division rival Philadelphia (6-2) at home. It’s possible Prescott will miss multiple games.

Minus the coronavirus pandemic, it’s beginning to look a lot like 2020, a lost season marred by injuries and myriad other issues in McCarthy’s Dallas debut.

The difference is McCarthy isn’t under contract beyond this year, which leaves owner and general manager Jerry Jones at a midseason crossroads with the trade deadline looming Tuesday.

Jones addressed players, coaches and staff in the locker room after the loss to the Falcons, trying to deliver a message that he believes the team can turn things around.

“I really don’t want to get into that because it was a very emotional message,” Jones said when asked by reporters outside the locker room what he said. “We all know we’ve got to play better than we’ve played tonight or we’re not going anywhere.”

Jones backed his coach again, too.

“I’m good with Mike,” Jones said. “I know how hard he works. I like his football mind. He’s really good with players. He’s got a lot of fire in his belly. And so I’m just giving you this: I like the positives I see.”

McCarthy said injured reserve was a consideration for Prescott, who was lost to a broken ankle in Week 5 in 2020, when the Cowboys finished 6-10. Dallas’ current three-game losing streak is the first since that season. An IR move would sideline Prescott for at least four games.

Jones and McCarthy were optimistic Lamb would play against the Eagles despite a right shoulder sprain. Despite clearly being in pain, Lamb returned to the Atlanta game.

Regardless of who’s in the lineup, the Cowboys face a long road to try to extend their three-year playoff run. They already have matched the number of losses from each of those three regular seasons.

“Sometimes in this league, it just takes one,” said Prescott, who left the Atlanta game early in the fourth quarter. “It takes one to get it going, to get that confidence back, to feel good and rally from there. I’m not looking too far ahead.”

What’s working

One of the few positives for the Cowboys is actually something of an indictment. Their best offensive player has been kicker Brandon Aubrey, who has followed a record-setting rookie season with the second-longest field goal in NFL history at 65 yards, which came in Week 3 against Baltimore. He is 19 of 20 from at least 50 yards in two seasons.

What needs help

There are so many problems that it’s more a question of what doesn’t need help. But the starting point is Dallas needs star pass rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) and All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) back soon.

The Cowboys have had difficulty getting pressure on opposing QBs without Parsons and defensive DeMarcus Lawrence. Both were injured in a victory at the New York Giants in Week 4. Lawrence is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The secondary has looked lost at times and could use an emotional boost from Bland, who set an NFL record by returning five interceptions for touchdowns last season. The frustration boiled over when 2021 All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs lost his cool with a television reporter after losing to San Francisco.

Stock up

Rico Dowdle looked good against the Falcons in the first game in which the Cowboys abandoned their committee approach behind Prescott. Dowdle got 12 of the 14 carries by running backs and had 75 yards rushing.

Dowdle’s day raises questions about Ezekiel Elliott’s future. Elliott stayed home for disciplinary reasons, and Jones said the issue was being late for meetings. Elliott rejoined the Cowboys after a year in New England. Dallas dumped its former two-time rushing champ in a cost-cutting move after the 2022 season.

Stock down

Dallas keeps talking about communication problems, which just seem to get worse. Even after a timeout, Diggs wasn’t sure where to line up and got beat for a long touchdown against the Falcons. The Cowboys wanted to go for it on fourth-and-1 in the second half but had 12 men in the huddle. They had to punt.

Injuries

Beyond the questions around Prescott, Lamb, Parsons and Bland, the Cowboys are hoping WR Brandin Cooks can return from injured reserve soon. He’s been out with a knee issue. It will be a longer absence for Lawrence and rookie defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, a second-round pick who injured a knee in Week 5 at Pittsburgh.

Key number

3.8 — The air yards per attempt for Prescott against the Falcons, a career low by more than half a yard. It’s a stark illustration of how the Cowboys don’t trust a mostly young and badly underperforming offensive line to protect the quarterback.

Next steps

The Cowboys already are three games behind Washington and Philadelphia in the loss column in the NFC East. They like to look at the bright side of having both games against the Commanders and Eagles remaining.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Go Back