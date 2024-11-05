East Texas polling stations prepare for Election Day

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2024 at 11:21 pm

TYLER – It’s just hours before voting locations open on election day and work doesn’t stop for poll workers. According to our news partner KETK, they spent the day loading up equipment and moving it out to voting locations. “We are also, we’re finishing counting absentee ballots, our mail ballots,” Smith County election administrator Michelle Allcon said.

Before walking in and casting your ballot, there are a few things you need to remember.

“You can’t wear any paraphernalia campaigning, electioneering t-shirts, hats, buttons, things like that,” Allcon said.

Firearms are not allowed and absolutely no electronic devices are allowed in when you come to vote.

“If you have your notes on which candidates you want to vote for or against write it on a sheet of paper, bring that sheet of paper in because you won’t be able to use your cell phone with your notes on it,” Allcon said.



Before polls open Tuesday morning, Smith County election administrator Michelle Allcon wants you to know there are security measures in place to keep your vote safe.

“We have a very wide range of different people working the election from different political parties, from independents, we have poll watchers at locations,” Allcon said.

The election administrator has also asked local law enforcement to increase their patrol around Smith County voting locations.

“We can’t lock down the polling places, we can’t have armed security at those locations,” Allcon said.

After a slow end to early voting, Allcon is preparing for anything to happen on election day she added that 50 percent of Smith County registered voters have cast a ballot already.

“Smith County in 2020 saw 68% turnout, so I really don’t know, it seems more likely that it’s going to be a lower turnout on election day,” Allcon said.

However large the turnout is tomorrow, her office will make sure your voting experience goes as smoothly as possible.

