Smith County party officials set expectations for Election Day

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2024 at 11:22 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County party chairs said they hope Tuesday’s early morning showers don’t deter anyone from making their voice heard. Just hours away from Election Day, our news partner KETK reports that both the Smith County Democratic and Republican parties believe local, state and national races are going in a positive direction.

A new problem that’s risen up and could affect voting in East Texas is the weather. Even though rain is expected to linger into the first hours of Election Day, Democratic Party chair, Hector Garza said its still important to get in line.

“It’s important enough to weather the storm. It’s important enough to take an umbrella if it’s raining. This is this is your right, this is something that you do,” said Hector Garza, the Smith County Democratic Party Chair.

Stein said while there are no reports of voter issues in Smith County, he is worried about keeping the election secure and fair nationwide.

“I don’t want to see mail in ballots coming in at the last minute. I don’t want to see people restricted from watching the votes being counted, anything that’s done in that vein is going to cause speculation, and rightly so,” said Stein.

Voter fraud is a problem Garza sees no evidence of this Election cycle.

“Nothing that we’ve heard so far that really worries us at all. The one thing that’s missing from this last election to this election is the word voter fraud. We’re not hearing it,” said Garza.

Both parties said their candidates have done all they can at this point and adding that its time for voters to do the rest.

