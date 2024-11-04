Tornado watch for a part of northeast Texas until Midnight

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2024 at 9:13 pm

Weather Alert: Tornado watch for a large part of northeast Texas until Midnight – Tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 1200 AM for a large part of northeast Texas. Included counties are Smith, Gregg, Cherokee and others.

TORNADO WATCH 706 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BOWIE CAMP CASS

CHEROKEE FRANKLIN GREGG

HARRISON MARION MORRIS

RED RIVER RUSK SMITH

TITUS UPSHUR WOOD

