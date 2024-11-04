Today is Monday November 04, 2024
Tornado watch for a part of northeast Texas until Midnight

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2024 at 9:13 pm
Weather Alert: Tornado watch for a large part of northeast Texas until Midnight – Tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 1200 AM for a large part of northeast Texas. Included counties are Smith, Gregg, Cherokee and others.

TORNADO WATCH 706 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TXC037-063-067-073-159-183-203-315-343-387-401-423-449-459-499-
050600-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0706.241104T2325Z-241105T0600Z/

TX
. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BOWIE CAMP CASS
CHEROKEE FRANKLIN GREGG
HARRISON MARION MORRIS
RED RIVER RUSK SMITH
TITUS UPSHUR WOOD



