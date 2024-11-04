Paul Gleiser inducted into Texas Radio Hall Of Fame

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2024 at 3:04 pm

KILGORE – While Kilgore was known to have the “World’s Richest Acre” because of the discovery of oil in the 1930s and the large number of oil wells in the area. Saturday, it was the home of radio broadcasting legends. The Texas Radio Hall Of Fame held its induction ceremony at the Texas Broadcast Museum, in downtown Kilgore.

Locally, KTBB Owner and General Manager added Hall Of Fame recipient to his over four decade career as an on-air talent and station manager and owner. In an interview after his induction, Gleiser said, “You know, I’ve loved the radio since I was a kid. That fact that my name is in the hall of fame in Texas radio, I just don’t know what to say, I am so profoundly greatful.”

Saturday’s guests included Mary McCoy, holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a female radio personality. She was joined by She’ll be joined by Mary Ella Woodstock, a 9-year-old radio host from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One of the first inductees was 100-year-old Judd Ashmore, from the San Antonio radio market.

Paul and his 18 fellow honorees joined the likes of the Dan Rather, Kidd Kraddick and Ron Chapman as legends in the Texas Radio Hall Of Fame.

Go Back