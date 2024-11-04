Today is Monday November 04, 2024
Jessica Simpson marks 7 years sober from alcohol: ‘Walked myself into the light’

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2024 at 1:03 pm
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for W Magazine

Jessica Simpson is celebrating seven years of sobriety from alcohol.

The 44-year-old fashion designer shared a black-and-white selfie to Instagram over the weekend to mark the milestone.

"7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free," she wrote in the reflective post.

Simpson's followers took to the comments to share their congratulations for her accomplishment, while some even shared how her openness about her journey of quitting alcohol has helped them.

The singer and actress also got love from some celebrity friends, including John Stamos and Carnie Wilson. "Bravo!" Stamos wrote, while Wilson added, "Wonderful."

Simpson opened up in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, about using alcohol to self-medicate and dull the pain of her being sexually abused when she was a child, as well as to cope with the stress of fame.

The moment Simpson decided to give up alcohol and go sober, she said at the time, came after a Halloween party at her house in 2017.

