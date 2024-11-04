Smith County Election Day informationPosted/updated on: November 4, 2024 at 11:51 am
SMITH COUNTY – Smith County saw 50 percent of the registered voters cast their ballots early in the 2024 Presidential Election. During the past two weeks of early voting, 84,436 ballots were cast in Smith County. That includes 81,554 in-person votes and 2,882 mail-in ballots. Although the numbers of voters in the current election were more than those who early voted in the 2020 Presidential Election, the percentage of voters was lower. Smith County saw 79,787 ballots cast during three weeks of early voting in the 2020 Presidential Election. That’s 60 percent of the 146,700 registered voters at that time. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, early voting was extended to three weeks instead of the normal two. There are 162,000 registered voters in Smith County for the current election.
ELECTION DAY
Smith County will have 38 polling locations on Election Day Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Smith County registered voters can choose from ANY of the locations throughout the county to cast their ballots. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the first time ever, Smith County has a polling location designated for voters who are deaf and hard of hearing. Clarkston Elementary, located at 2915 Williamsburg Drive in Tyler, will have sign language interpreters for the entire Election Day.
Not sure which polling location is closest to where you live or work?
Smith County has launched a new interactive map that shows all polling locations available. Users can input their address to see which voting precinct they are in and what will be on their ballot. The “Interactive Map of Smith County” link can be found on the current election information page.
The link for sample ballots can also be found here.
Visit http://www.smith-county.com and click on the banner at the top of the page.
Because of the construction of the new Smith County parking garage and courthouse, next door to the main voting location, The Hub, at 304 E. Ferguson, parking is very limited. We are urging voters to choose one of the other locations to cast their ballots if voting in Tyler.
You can vote at any of these 38 Voting Centers:
Arp First Baptist Church: 304 W. Front St., Arp
Bell Elementary: 1409 E. Hankerson St., Tyler
Bethel Bible Church: 17121 Hwy 69 South, Tyler,
Bullard Southern Baptist Church: 716 N. Houston St., Bullard
Cameron J Jarvis Library: 102 S. Georgia St., Troup
Central Baptist Church: 1343 E Grande Blvd, Tyler
Chapel Hill Fire Department: 13801 CR 220, Tyler
Clarkston Elementary: 2915 Williamsburg Drive, Tyler
Crossbrand Cowboy Church: 11915 FM 2015, Tyler
Family of Faith Christian Church: 3299 US 271, Tyler
First Baptist Gresham: 16844 CR 165, Tyler
First Christian Church: Christian Life Center: 4202 S Broadway Ave, Tyler
Flint Baptist Church: 11131 FM 2868 W, Flint
Garden Valley Baptist Church, 17816 CR 442, Lindale
Glass Recreation Center: 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler
Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler
Hideaway Members Services Building: 101 Hide-A-Way Lane, Hideaway
Hill Creek Baptist Church: 14749 Hwy 110 South, Whitehouse
Jones-Boshears Elementary: 3450 Chandler Hwy, Tyler
Lanes Chapel Methodist Church: Family Center: 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
Lindale Kinzie Community Center: 912 Mt. Sylvan St., Lindale
Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale
The Hub: 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 10519 FM 344 E., Whitehouse
New Harmony Baptist Church: 10251 FM 724, Tyler
Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler
North Tenneha Church of Christ: 1701 N. Tenneha Ave., Tyler
Old Tyler Airport: 150 Airport Drive, Tyler
Red Springs Fire Department: 16759 FM 14, Tyler
Shiloh Road Church of Christ: 1801 Shiloh Road, Tyler
St. Louis Baptist Church: 4000 Frankston Hwy., Tyler
St. Violet Baptist Church: 14129 FM 2767, Tyler
Starrville Church of the Living God: 18396 Hwy 271, Winona
Swan Wood Springs Methodist Church: 12005 US Hwy 69 North, Tyler
Three Lakes Middle: 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy., Tyler
Tyler Senior Center: 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler
Winona Community Center: 520 Dallas St., Winona
Whitehouse Methodist Church: 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse
ELECTION NIGHT
Early voting results will be posted right after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Visit http://www.smith-county.com and click on the banner at the top of the page, which will lead you to the voting results page. As the polling place boxes come in after 7 p.m., they will be counted and posted throughout the night.
