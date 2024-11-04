Three Dead, Four injured after Morris County crash

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2024 at 9:51 am

SULPHUR SPRINGS – Sulphur Springs ISD is in mourning after the district said that two first graders and their father died in a crash on Saturday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a GMC Yukon heading east on State Highway 49 in Morris County failed to stay in one lane and hit two oncoming vehicles.

The first vehicle hit had three people in it who DPS said were taken to a local hospital to be treated. The second vehicle hit also had three people in it, two who were pronounced dead at the scene and another victim who died later that night at a local hospital, according to DPS. DPS added that the driver of the GMC was taken to a local hospital where they are in critical condition.

Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Deana Steeber said the three people who died in the crash were Rowena Johnson Primary School first graders Caylee, CJ and their father Craig.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that two of our youngest Wildcats, along with their father, passed away yesterday in a car accident. Caylee and CJ Murry attended first grade at Rowena Johnson Primary School. We will have additional counselors on campus tomorrow to support students and staff. Please join SSISD as we wrap the Murry and Wright families in prayer and support. We would also ask that you remember the RJP family, as well.” Deana Steeber, Superintendent for Sulphur Springs ISD.

Steeber said that funeral details will be shared once arrangements are made. A GoFundMe has been set up in memory of CJ, Caylee and Craig.

Go Back