Today is Monday November 04, 2024
ktbb logo


Three injured in Lufkin ISD cheer team bus crash

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2024 at 7:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Three injured in Lufkin ISD cheer team bus crashLUFKIN – Lufkin ISD said the Lufkin High School cheerleading squad was heading to a competition in Rosenberg on Sunday morning when their bus crashed. According to our news partner KETK, three students were taken to receive medical attention at a local hospital after the bus was involved in a crash in Houston. 36 students and several adults were reportedly on the bus when it crashed. Two of the three students taken for medical attention have been released while one is still being held for observation, the district said. The rest of the team is being transported back to Lufkin.

“Lufkin ISD appreciates the support and assistance of first responders, staff and parents who arrived on the scene,” said Lufkin ISD.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC