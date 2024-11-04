Three injured in Lufkin ISD cheer team bus crash

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2024 at 7:16 am

LUFKIN – Lufkin ISD said the Lufkin High School cheerleading squad was heading to a competition in Rosenberg on Sunday morning when their bus crashed. According to our news partner KETK, three students were taken to receive medical attention at a local hospital after the bus was involved in a crash in Houston. 36 students and several adults were reportedly on the bus when it crashed. Two of the three students taken for medical attention have been released while one is still being held for observation, the district said. The rest of the team is being transported back to Lufkin.

“Lufkin ISD appreciates the support and assistance of first responders, staff and parents who arrived on the scene,” said Lufkin ISD.

Go Back