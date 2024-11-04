Today is Monday November 04, 2024
ktbb logo


Quincy Jones, hitmaking producer and music industry titan, dead at 91

Posted/updated on: November 4, 2024 at 3:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Quincy Jones, hitmaking producer and music industry titan, dead at 91 Quincy Jones, a hitmaking producer and longtime powerhouse in the music industry, died on Sunday. He was 91.

His death was announced by his publicist, Arnold Robinson, who said Jones died at his home in Bel Air, California. Jones was surrounded by his family, including his children and siblings, at the time of his death, the announcement said.

“And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him,” the family said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC