Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is knocked out of game at Atlanta with hamstring injury

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2024 at 3:32 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has suffered a hamstring injury and has left Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

The Cowboys announced Prescott will not return.

Prescott also appeared to be favoring an injury to his right hand at the end of the third quarter. The team confirmed it was the hamstring injury which knocked the quarterback out of the game.

Prescott completed 18 of 24 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, ending his streak of three consecutive games with two interceptions. Prescott had three carries for 30 yards.

Cooper Rush replaced Prescott at quarterback to start the fourth quarter as the Cowboys were attempting to avoid their third consecutive loss.



