Today is Sunday November 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Nacogdoches County man in custody after Sunday standoff

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2024 at 5:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Nacogdoches County man in custody after Sunday standoffNACOGDOCHES COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK, Nacogdoches County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to do a welfare check in the 16000 block of U.S. 59 North at around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. Shortly after the call for the check came in, more calls came in about shots fired. NCSO SWAT officers, the Nacogdoches Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Nacogdoches County EMS were all dispatched to respond to the reports of shots fired.

The man was eventually contacted and taken into custody at around 8:30 a.m. without any incident or injuries reported. He was then taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said an investigation into the standoff is underway.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC