Reliever David Robertson declines $7 million mutual option with Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Reliever David Robertson declined his $7 million mutual option with the Texas Rangers on Saturday, triggering a $1.5 million buyout and becoming a free agent.

Robertson agreed in January to a one-year contract that included a $10 million salary, of which $5 million was deferred without interest.

The 39-year-old right-hander was 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 72 innings over 68 appearances, striking out 99 and walking 27.

A 16-year big league veteran, he is 66-46 with a 2.91 ERA and 177 saves for the New York Yankees (2008-14 and 2017-18), Chicago White Sox (2015-17), Philadelphia (2019), Tampa Bay (2021), Chicago Cubs (2022), Philadelphia (2022), New York Mets (2023), Miami (2023) and Texas.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb



