UL Monroe says assistant’s sideline meltdown ‘unacceptable’

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2024 at 5:14 am

ByPAOLO UGGETTI

November 2, 2024, 9:39 PM

UL Monroe said it will take disciplinary action against offensive line coach Cameron Blankenship after he made physical contact with a player on the sideline during Saturday’s 28-23 loss at Marshall.

In a video from the TV broadcast, an animated Blankenship, who is in his first season at ULM, can be seen running onto the field to yell at a player. After ripping off his headset in anger and tossing it on the ground, Blankenship continued to yell at offensive lineman Drew Hutchinson as he ran past him and off the field.

Once Hutchinson exited the field, Blankenship chased after him before eventually getting in Hutchinson’s face and pushing him with both of his hands. Several ULM players had to pull Blankenship away after he tried to push Hutchinson again.

“This behavior is unacceptable and not how ULM football conducts business,” the school said in a statement. “There will be disciplinary action taken against the assistant coach. Because this is a personnel matter, the discipline will be handled internally.”

Blankenship was New Mexico’s offensive line coach in 2023. Before that, he was at UAB as assistant strength coach from 2016 to 2021, before becoming the program’s offensive line coach in 2022.

Saturday’s loss dropped ULM to 5-3 this season under first-year coach Bryant Vincent.

