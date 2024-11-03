Today is Sunday November 03, 2024
Packers’ Love, Jacobs expected to face Lions

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2024 at 5:13 am
ByABC News
November 2, 2024, 10:39 PM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to start in Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Love’s status had been a question mark ahead of the game after he suffered a groin injury in last weekend’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was held out of practice on Wednesday, then was limited Thursday and Friday and drew a questionable tag for the game.

Also expected to play for Green Bay is running back Josh Jacobs, a source told Schefter.

Jacobs has been dealing with an ankle injury, and, like Love, also sat out Wednesday’s practice before returning in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday.

At 6-1, the Lions are off to their best start since 1956 and have won their past two games at Lambeau Field.

The Packers, meanwhile, have won four straight and sit at 6-2, but are 0-1 in the division.



