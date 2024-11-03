Tyler shooting sends 1 to emergency room

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2024 at 12:22 am

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department said that one person was taken to the emergency room after a shooting on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, a call came in to the Tyler Police Dept. about a suspicious noise or gunshots at around 4:50 p.m. from the area of West 5th Street and South Englewood Avenue. When officers responded to the scene they learned that one person had been shot and was taken to a local emergency room before they arrived, a Tyler PD official said.

The victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a disturbance between several people happened at the scene. Tyler PD said they are actively investigating the shooting.

