Tyler shooting sends 1 to emergency room

Posted/updated on: November 3, 2024 at 12:22 am
Tyler shooting sends 1 to emergency roomTYLER – The Tyler Police Department said that one person was taken to the emergency room after a shooting on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, a call came in to the Tyler Police Dept. about a suspicious noise or gunshots at around 4:50 p.m. from the area of West 5th Street and South Englewood Avenue. When officers responded to the scene they learned that one person had been shot and was taken to a local emergency room before they arrived, a Tyler PD official said.

The victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a disturbance between several people happened at the scene. Tyler PD said they are actively investigating the shooting.



News Partner
ktbb logo

