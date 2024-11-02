Amber Alert issued for missing Kaufman County 12-year-old

Posted/updated on: November 2, 2024 at 9:40 pm

HEARTLAND – A local AMBER Alert has been issued Saturday night, for a missing 12-year-old named Connor Young of Heartland, Texas. According to the AMBER Alert, Connor Young is a 12-year-old Black boy with brown hair, weighing 100 pounds and is 5’4″. He was last reported seen in the 2800 block of Lolita Way in Heartland, Texas at 12p.m. on July 4 of 2024.

The suspect listed in the Amber Alert is Dorcas Young, a 42-year-old Black woman with brown hair, weighing 230 pounds and is 5’4″. A black 2023 GMC Yukon with an unknown license plate is also listed as a suspect vehicle in the Amber Alert.



Anyone with information into Connor’s location is asked to call the Crandall Police Department at 469-376-4500. Officials said to call 911 if Connor or Dorcas are seen.

Go Back