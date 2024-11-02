What we know about Trump’s health care plans after Harris says he’ll roll back protections

(WASHINGTON) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said former President Donald Trump will roll back health care protections if he wins the presidential election.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Madison, Wisconsin, Harris said Trump unsuccessfully tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the landmark law signed by then-President Barack Obama in 2010, while he was president.

"Insurance companies could go back to a time where they would deny you coverage for health insurance based on pre-existing conditions, such being a survivor of breast cancer, asthma, diabetes," Harris said. "The American people, regardless of who they are voting for, know the importance of Obamacare in terms of expanding coverage to health care, based on the fundamental principle I hold deeply: access to health care should be a right and not just a privilege for those who can afford it."

"Health care for all Americans is on the line in this election," Harris continued.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump falsely claimed not wanting to end the ACA, even though he repeatedly tried to do so while president.

Here is what we know about Trump's health care agenda if he is elected to a second term:

'Concepts' of a heath care plan

During the ABC News presidential debate in September, Trump said he was interested in replacing the ACA -- also known as "Obamacare" -- but implied that he didn't have any specific plans in place.

"Obamacare was lousy health care. Always was," Trump said. "It's not very good today and, what I said, that if we come up with something, we are working on things, we're going to do it and we're going to replace it."

When asked to clarify if he had a health care plan, the former president said he had "concepts of a plan" to replace the ACA but provided no details.

"If we can come up with a plan that's going to cost our people, our population, less money and be better health care than Obamacare, then I would absolutely do it," Trump said.

After Harris' press conference on Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social to deny wanting to end the ACA.

"Lyin' Kamala is giving a News Conference now, saying that I want to end the Affordable Care Act. I never mentioned doing that, never even thought about such a thing," he wrote Thursday morning.

Trump made several attempts to repeal the ACA during his presidency but failed to do so.

He attempted to partially repeal the ACA by passing the American Health Care Act (ACHA). The plan would have repealed the individual mandate and the employer mandate, amended Medicaid eligibility and weakened protections for patients with pre-existing conditions.

The ACHA passed the House in May 2017 but failed to pass in the Senate. Perhaps mostly infamously, the Senate attempted to pass a so-called "skinny repeal" in late July 2017 but it was rejected, with Republican Sens. John McCain, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski siding with Senate Democrats to kill the bill.

During a closed-door campaign event for a fellow Republican House candidate earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that there will be "no Obamacare."

"We want to take a blowtorch to the regulatory state," Johnson said in footage first reported by NBC News. "Health care is one of the sectors, but we need this across the board."

"No Obamacare?" an attendee of the event asked Johnson.

"No Obamacare," Johnson replied. "The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work, and we got a lot of ideas on how to do that."

Trump's campaign has worked to separate itself from the speaker's comments with Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, telling ABC News in a statement that repealing the ACA is "not President Trump’s policy position."

"As President Trump has said, he will make our health care system better by increasing transparency, promoting choice and competition, and expanding access to new affordable health care and insurance options. Kamala Harris broke our health care system, President Trump will fix it," the statement continued.

The 2024 GOP platform currently calls for expanding access to "new" affordable health care and prescription drug access as well as protecting Medicare and increasing transparency in the health care sector.

Trump enlists Kennedy to oversee health care policy

Trump has also suggested that he intends to tap Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. -- who dropped out of the presidential race in August and endorsed Trump -- to help shape health care policies if he wins a second term.

During the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner -- an annual white-tie dinner to raise money for Catholic charities -- earlier this month, Trump said Kennedy will "make us a healthier place."

"We're gonna let him go wild for a little while, then I'm gonna have to maybe reign him back, because he's got some pretty wild ideas, but most of them are really good," Trump said at the dinner. "I think he's a -- he's a good man, and he believes, he believes the environment, the healthy people. He wants healthy people, he wants healthy food. And he's going to do it. He's going to have a big chance to do it, because we do need that."

Kennedy said Trump has "promised" him "control of the public health agencies," but Trump's team said no decisions have been made yet on who will be leading these agencies if he wins the election.

However, Trump implied during a rally in Henderson, Nevada, on Thursday that Kennedy would play a role in shaping women's health care policies.

"Robert F. Kennedy Jr., we have," Trump said. "And he's gonna work on health, and women's health, and all of the different reasons 'cause we're not really a wealthy or a healthy country. We're not."

There are currently no women's health care issues listed in the 2024 GOP platform aside from keeping "men out of women's sports."

“The only thing President Trump and his campaign team are focused on is winning on November 5th. Everything after that is after that, and President Trump has made clear that Bobby Kennedy will play an important role," Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump campaign told ABC News in a statement.

In response to Trump saying Kennedy will oversee women's health, Harris reposted a clip of Trump's comments on X with the caption "No" followed by a heart emoji.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

ABC News' Lalee Ibssa, Soorin Kim, Will McDuffie, Lauren Peller and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

