83-year-old admits to download of child porn

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2024 at 11:27 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – An 83-year-old Crockett man was charged with promoting child pornography into Henderson County and arrest documents allege he was in the process of downloading the material when an investigator stopped by. According to our news partner KETK, an investigation began on Oct. 2 when a device successfully downloaded files that contained child porn and later the IP address was traced back to a Crockett home.

On Oct. 24 an investigator stopped by the home and made contact with Bert Franklin Burris, 83 of Crockett, who was sitting at his computer in the living room, documents said. “The suspect stated that he does download and watch child pornography on a regular basis and the youngest child that he remembers seeing in child pornography is approximately 5 years of age,” the affidavit said.

Burris then told the investigator that he was downloading the material onto his computer when he made contact with him and that he had been viewing child pornography since he was about 50-years-old, the arrest documents said.

The affidavit said Burris understood that on the network he was downloading the material as well as sharing it. A computer, several flash drives and hard drives were also taken from Burris’s home, according to the affidavit.

Two days after the investigation at Burris’ residence, he was booked into the Henderson County Jail where he was issued a $50,000 bond. Burris bonded out on Wednesday.

