East Texas turnout down on last day of early voting

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2024 at 11:19 pm
East Texas turnout down on last day of early votingTYLER – For the past two weeks people have been able to get out and vote early before Election Day on Nov. 5. But as we get into the final hours some counties are seeing fewer people turning up to the polls. Smith County is worried about what election day will look like after getting a low turnout on Friday, according to our news partner KETK.

“Early voting started out really very, very strong,” but the last few days had been slow, so we’re hoping to pick up because our goal is to beat 2020, That is extremely low for the last day of early voting” Smith County election administrator Michelle Allcon said.

Polling locations have run across a few issues this year and are reminding people to follow the Texas election code when voting. “Please don’t wear your hats or your t-shirts or your buttons, keep your flags in the car,” Allcon said.



