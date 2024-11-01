Today is Friday November 01, 2024
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2024 at 12:54 pm
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix 
Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour: Get ready to sing your guts out. You can watch Olivia Rodrigo's concert from the comfort of your home.

The Diplomat: Keri Russell is back in season 2 of her political drama.

Disney+
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: The Russo family is back to making magic in the new sitcom.

Prime Video
One Shot: Overtime Elite: Follow three basketball teams from across the country in season 2.

Hallmark+
Finding Mr. Christmas: Who will go above and beyond to become the ultimate holiday hunk? You’ll have to watch the reality competition show to find out.

Max
Like Water For Chocolate: You can watch the original HBO series based on the beloved novel now.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

