Mom, daughter shot dead by home intruder in New Jersey

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2024 at 10:12 am
WPVI

(WILLINGBORO, N.J.) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a mother and daughter during a home invasion in New Jersey.

Catherine Nunez, 33, and her mother, Marisol Nunez, 54. were found dead in an upstairs bedroom of their home in Willingboro early Wednesday, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

It appears the intruder broke a first-floor window to enter the home, prosecutors said.

No arrests have been made, prosecutors said.

Authorities said they believe the crime wasn't random and don't think other residents in the neighborhood are at risk.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



