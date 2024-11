Scoreboard roundup — 10/31/24

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2024 at 8:11 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Bucks 99, Grizzlies 122

Rockets 108, Mavericks 102

Spurs 106, Jazz 88

Suns 125, Clippers 119



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Oilers 5, Predators 1

Blackhawks 2, Sharks 3

Kraken 1, Maple Leafs 4

Blues 1, Flyers 2

Ducks 1, Penguins 2

Canadiens 3, Capitals 6

Bruins 2, Hurricanes 8

