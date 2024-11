Two East Texas towns declared among most comfortable for seniors

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2024 at 8:59 am

MINEOLA — WorldAtlas listed the top nine most comfortable towns in Texas for seniors, deeming them as charming towns ideal to settle down due to their slow paced life, cozy natural setting and outdoor activities. Both Mineola and Hawkins represented East Texas on the list. You can view the entire list here.

