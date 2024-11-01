Victor Wembanyama has second 5×5 game in Spurs’ win vs. Jazz

October 31, 2024, 11:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY — Victor Wembanyama had the second 5×5 game of his career while leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 106-88 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Wembanyama had 25 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals and 5 blocks, giving him at least five in five categories. He also had a 5×5 game in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 23. His performance Thursday night made him the third player with multiple 5×5 games all time, joining Hakeem Olajuwon (six) and Andrei Kirilenko (three).

Wembanyama wasn’t satisfied by the showing.

“It tells me I need to get my standards up when I don’t get 5x5s because I am able to help my team in all those areas. It should be a consistent thing,” he said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “As I have said before, it is something we must have, something I must have more often to help my team.”

Chris Paul added 19 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds for the Spurs.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 16 points, and John Collins added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Utah played without starting forward Lauri Markkanen, who was out because of back spasms.

Patty Mills made three straight 3-pointers to power a 13-0 run that gave Utah a 30-19 lead going into the second quarter. The Jazz did not trail again before halftime.

San Antonio erased a double-digit deficit twice and went ahead for good midway through the third quarter behind a 12-0 surge. Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson combined for three baskets off steals over four possessions to cap the run and give the Spurs a 63-55 advantage.

The Spurs led by 20 points in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

