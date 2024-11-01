12 arrested, L.A. bus set on fire following World Series win

A dozen arrests were reported by Los Angeles police early Thursday after crowds took to the streets following the Dodgers’ World Series win, as officials emphasized that most fans celebrated peacefully.

Video showed some people throwing objects at police in Los Angeles as sirens blared and officers told them to leave the area after the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in Game 5 in New York. A bus was set on fire, and some in the crowd were seen breaking into stores.

There were some “unruly, and at times violent and hostile celebrations,” with several acts of vandalism, including the burning of a Metropolitan Transit Authority bus, Los Angeles police spokesperson Officer Drake Madison said in an email.

“Metro is disappointed and angered by the senseless act of vandalism on one of our buses following the Dodgers World Series Win earlier this evening,” the transportation agency said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Arrests were on charges such as failure to disperse, receiving stolen property and commercial burglary, Madison said. No injuries were reported.

Despite some unrest, “the overwhelming majority of celebrations last night were joyful and peaceful,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said at a Thursday news conference discussing the logistics of Friday’s planned victory parade.

“We will work to keep Angelenos safe as always,” Bass said, emphasizing that “violence of any kind will not be tolerated.”

There were several instances of street takeovers downtown and police used less-lethal munitions to control several hostile and violent crowds, Madison said. In the coming days, detectives will attempt to identify those responsible for crimes, he said.

Other video showed revelers standing atop a bus waving a Dodgers banner and people running from a boarded-up Nike store with armfuls of sneakers before throwing the merchandise into cars parked outside.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the problems were caused by “a very small segment of east Los Angeles communities. Most of them were out celebrating because they love their Dodgers.”

The Dodgers plan to commemorate their World Series championship Friday with a downtown parade followed by a celebration at Dodger Stadium. The parade was expected to include members of the Dodgers traveling atop double-decker buses along a 45-minute route on city streets.

The team said Wednesday that, because of logistics, traffic and timing, fans won’t be able to attend both events.

Bass, who wore a Dodgers jersey with her name on the back, noted that the parade will be held on what would have been Fernando Valenzuela’s 64th birthday. The beloved Dodgers pitcher died last week.

The mayor said she will be sending a Dodgers jersey to New York Mayor Eric Adams to wear at his City Hall “because he has lost the bet.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

