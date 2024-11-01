Angels land slugger Jorge Soler from Braves for RHP Griffin Canning

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2024 at 6:41 am

ByJEFF PASSAN

October 31, 2024, 1:49 PM

The Atlanta Braves traded outfielder Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angels for right-hander Griffin Canning on Thursday, kicking off the hot stove season with a deal that sends a power bat to Los Angeles and adds pitching depth to Atlanta’s rotation, the teams announced.

This marks the second time Soler has been traded in the past three months. After he signed a three-year, $42 million free agent contract with San Francisco last winter, the Giants dealt him to Atlanta, where he had won a championship in 2021.

Soler, whose mammoth home run in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series remains a hallmark for that Braves team, hit .241/.338/.442 with 21 home runs and 64 RBIs in 142 games last season. He is owed $32 million over the final two years of his contract.

“I was working out, and I got a call from the GM telling me I was getting traded,” Soler said through an interpreter. “It’s amazing how fast everything happened, but I’m grateful for the Angels for giving me the opportunity.”

Canning, 28, was a second-round pick who debuted in 2019, less than two years after being drafted. He started 31 games for the Angels last season, posting a 5.19 ERA over 171⅔ innings with 66 walks, 130 strikeouts and 31 home runs allowed. He will reach free agency after the 2025 season.

Left-hander Max Fried and right-hander Charlie Morton, both staples of the Braves’ rotation, are free agents this winter. Teams can re-sign free agents between now and 5 p.m. ET Monday, when the sport’s quiet period ends and unrestricted free agency begins.

Teams must also tender qualifying offers to players by the 5 p.m. deadline. Fried, who is one of this year’s top free agents, is expected to receive one.

The deal inserts Soler into a lineup that includes a number of promising young players, including catcher Logan O’Hoppe, shortstop Zach Neto and first baseman Nolan Schanuel. Soler is likely to slot in as the Angels’ designated hitter, with Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak set to take the majority of at-bats in the outfield. Los Angeles finished in last place in the American League West last season at 63-99.

“It’s somebody that can change a game in one swing of the bat,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. “Can go play the outfield if you need him to. Great human being, A-plus clubhouse guy, somebody that our manager has familiarity with. Just felt like it was a really clean fit, really good fit for us and somebody that could help change our lineup.”

The Braves, who were swept in the wild-card round by San Diego in an injury-pocked season, still have expected National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale, veteran Reynaldo Lopez and rookie standout Spencer Schwellenbach in their rotation. Moving Soler’s money allows the Braves, who are typically active early in the offseason, to target free agents or other acquisitions via trade, which they did last year in acquiring Sale from Boston.

Minasian said that despite the Angels adding a significant amount of payroll in acquiring Soler, he expects to be aggressive in free agency after Los Angeles collapsed in its first year without Shohei Ohtani.

“This is move No. 1,” he said. “We expect there to be more moves. I expect to improve this club in a lot of different areas.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Go Back