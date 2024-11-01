Cumberland Academy lays off more than 50 staff members

Posted/updated on: November 1, 2024 at 3:29 am

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cumberland Academy announced layoffs to many staff members in an email sent to Cumberland parents and the Tyler community this week according to our news partner KETK. In the message, superintendent Charles Pulliam explained the private school is facing a shortfall of $2 million.

“Due to the state’s five-year funding freeze, the end of federal COVID relief, inflationary pressures, and rising operational costs,” said Pulliam in the letter.

Because of these factors, the school district said its necessary to consolidate, reduce and realign staff.

“We were blindsided,” said Jennifer Blake, one concerned mother. Jennifer Blake is just one of many parents with students at Cumberland Academy who received the following email on Wednesday afternoon. She said that the teachers were given little to no notice and little severance pay.

Blake has been an advocate for the school for 10 years and has been in contact with teachers that have been laid off. She said the count is more than 50 staff members laid off.

“A total of about approximately 52 teachers have lost their jobs within the system and not just academic teachers, but also aides, nursing staff and janitorial staff have lost their jobs right here before the holidays,” said Blake.

Blake and many other parents said their children are upset and concerned about how this will impact their learning environment.

“It’s very concerning to me as a parent that has a child in the high school and particularly where she’s developing herself for her future career and going to a class where there’s no teacher and a notice on the door to let them know that he or she was let go,” said Blake.

The letter also noted staff would be reassigned, Blake said she is worried about her middle schooler’s health.

She added her child went to see a nurse on Thursday, but the nurse had already been let go by the school.

“I don’t want a teacher that is not trained medically to make an informed decision on a child that perhaps has a breathing issue or some kind of allergy. In their defense, I wouldn’t want to be that person to make that decision either,” said Blake.

Dozens of educators’ last day is Friday. Blake said the community should rally around the teachers to help find them new jobs and find answers for their students, so a situation like this can never happen again.

KETK called and went to the school to try and get answers from the superintendent but have not heard back.

