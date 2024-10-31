Smith County burn ban update

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2024 at 4:34 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County still remains under a burn ban after receiving much-needed rainfall on Thursday, October 31. Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue plans on giving an update to the Smith County Commissioners Court at its weekly meeting Tuesday morning. The Commissioners Court would have to vote to approve lifting the 90-day burn ban early if fire conditions improved. The burn ban was enacted on October 8, 2024.

“There are chances for rain in the next few days, which could eliminate the need for the burn ban, but we must wait and see.” Hogue said.

