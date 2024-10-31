Today is Thursday October 31, 2024
ktbb logo


Rusk County authorities search for missing man

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2024 at 4:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Rusk County authorities search for missing manRUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 51-year-old man who is considered missing. According to our news partner KETK, Jason Peace is described as a white man, 5-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen on Oct. 29 a few miles south of Mount Enterprise.

According to the sheriff’s office, Peace is believed to have left his last known location in a white 2013 Dodge Ram 3500. The truck is described as having an auxiliary fuel tank near the front of the flatbed and brackets on the rear for a hay attachment.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has information on the location of Jason Peace, to please call them at (903) 657-3581.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC