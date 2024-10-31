Rusk County authorities search for missing man

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 51-year-old man who is considered missing. According to our news partner KETK, Jason Peace is described as a white man, 5-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen on Oct. 29 a few miles south of Mount Enterprise.

According to the sheriff’s office, Peace is believed to have left his last known location in a white 2013 Dodge Ram 3500. The truck is described as having an auxiliary fuel tank near the front of the flatbed and brackets on the rear for a hay attachment.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has information on the location of Jason Peace, to please call them at (903) 657-3581.

