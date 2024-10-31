1,600 Medicare Advantage patients lose coverage at MD Anderson

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle says that about 1,600 patients covered by Medicare Advantage plans are expected to lose insurance coverage at MD Anderson Cancer Center by the end of this week, officials at the cancer hospital said Wednesday. The patients have been covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, which previously announced that its Medicare Advantage members would no longer receive “in-network” access to the hospital as of Nov. 1. That means those patients could not receive care at heavily discounted rates. The number of impacted patients has not been previously reported. “Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas made the difficult but necessary decision to remove The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston from our” Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans, the insurer said in a statement last week.

The decision affects “fewer than five” Medicaid patients, according to an MD Anderson spokesperson. The hospital has arranged to continue treating roughly 600 Medicare patients after the deadline and “is working to determine best options for others,” the spokesperson said. The separation will not impact Medicare Advantage plans for retirees and retiree dependents who have health insurance through the University of Texas System and the Texas A&M University System, the hospital previously said. Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurance companies and, like original Medicare, cover people over the age of 65 or people with certain disabilities.

