Marathon Oil to lay off more than 500

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2024 at 4:15 pm
HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Marathon Oil will lay off more than 500 people as result of its $22.5 billion merger with oil giant ConocoPhillips, the company said in a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission this week. Marathon did not detail how many employees would be affected by the layoff, nor the types of positions that would be cut. However, the energy firm estimated that there would be “more than 500 employees at the company’s facility located at 990 Town and Country Blvd” — the address of Marathon’s headquarters in CityCentre. The layoffs would occur within a year after the merger is finalized in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the letter. “While these employees will be notified of specific employment end dates within a month of close, many will be retained for transition roles. Transition role scope and duration are currently being finalized and more than 50% of these transition roles are expected to extend beyond six months,” said Jill Ramshaw, senior vice president of human resources, in the letter to the state. Ramshaw said the Town and Country Boulevard office would remain open, despite the layoffs.



