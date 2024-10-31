Colin Allred, Ted Cruz make final pitches

TEXAS (AP) – Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred are making their final pitches to Texas voters in a frenzied burst of travel across the state near the end of one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched Senate races. Cruz, who finds himself in another competitive contest after narrowly winning a second term in 2018, is leaning into conservative pledges for tougher border measures and attacks on policies that support transgender people, including at a bus tour rally outside of San Antonio on Tuesday. Allred, who would become Texas’ first Black senator, spent a day criss-crossing Houston, the state’s biggest city and a crucial Democratic stronghold for the underdog congressman, who needs a big showing from loyal Democrats to unseat the incumbent.

At a rally at Texas Southern University, a historically Black college, the three-term congressman emphasized his support for abortion rights and blamed Cruz for limiting women’s access to reproductive healthcare. Statewide races in Texas have been out of reach for Democrats for decades, but recent signs that the race might be tightening have led some to think 2024 might finally be the year. It’s an ambitious target but one of the few pickup opportunities for Democrats in a year when they are defending twice as many Senate seats as Republicans nationally.A surprise win in Texas would dramatically boost their chances of maintaining their narrow Senate majority. Both candidates combined have raised more than $160 million in the race. Last week, Democrats backing Allred announced a $5 million ad campaign on reproductive freedom for women. At one of his stops in Houston, Allred asked voters to turn the page on divisive politics and look to leaders who can accomplish something. “I don’t spend my time throwing bombs,” he said. “I work hard not because bipartisanship is the end goal, because that’s how you get things done.” Some 250 miles to the west, at a rally in the rural South Texas town of Jourdanton, Cruz cast himself as the reasonable candidate.

