Today is Thursday October 31, 2024
ktbb logo


American Airlines mechanics ratify 27-month contract

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2024 at 11:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that over 35,000 maintenance technicians, fleet service and cargo workers at American Airlines ratified a new 27-month contract extension this week. The contract extension will bring immediate pay rate increases ranging from 12% to 15%, according to Transport Workers Union of America, the union representing aircraft maintenance, material logistics specialists and fleet service workers at American. Some 68% of members voted and the contract extension passed with 90% approval, according to the union. “We set goals, and we achieved them,” John Samuelsen, TWU international president said in a release. “When the International and TWU locals work hand-in-hand, we win.” The new contract goes into effect Jan. 1 and includes two additional annual raises of 3% on Jan. 1, 2026, and Jan. 1, 2027.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC