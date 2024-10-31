American Airlines mechanics ratify 27-month contract

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that over 35,000 maintenance technicians, fleet service and cargo workers at American Airlines ratified a new 27-month contract extension this week. The contract extension will bring immediate pay rate increases ranging from 12% to 15%, according to Transport Workers Union of America, the union representing aircraft maintenance, material logistics specialists and fleet service workers at American. Some 68% of members voted and the contract extension passed with 90% approval, according to the union. “We set goals, and we achieved them,” John Samuelsen, TWU international president said in a release. “When the International and TWU locals work hand-in-hand, we win.” The new contract goes into effect Jan. 1 and includes two additional annual raises of 3% on Jan. 1, 2026, and Jan. 1, 2027.

