Another corporate headquarters for north Texas

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2024 at 11:54 am

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that north Texas is getting another new corporate hub — and it’s one that’s helping clients around the world see and hear better with thoughtful designs and technology. Diversified, which specializes in audiovisual and media services, has moved its global headquarters to Plano, according to a statement. The company, which touts $1 billion-plus in annual revenue, formerly housed its main office in New Jersey, a spokesperson said. The new headquarters provides easy access to DFW International Airport and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company said. The “central location” helps Diversified attract top talent from the region while providing accessibility for clients and partners, including globally. Diversified designs and builds what it calls “experiential environments” at spaces that include media organizations, retailers, sports venues and corporate sites. For example, earlier this year, it announced the build out of a sound system at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. It also worked on digital signage for Lululemon and Armani Exchange. Other clients include the National Football League and Microsoft.

