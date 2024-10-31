Today is Thursday October 31, 2024
Bill Burr and Charli XCX kick off ‘SNL”s November shows

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2024
NBCUniversal

Saturday Night Live has revealed the first hosts for November.

SNL announced that comedian and Mandalorian star Bill Burr will host the sketch show for the second time on Nov. 9, in what will be the first live show following the presidential election. Mk.gee will be the musical guest.  

On Nov. 16, Charli XCX will serve as both host and musical guest — her third appearance in the latter category, but first as host. 

As reported, Nov. 1's installment of SNL will see a returning John Mulaney taking the stage at Studio 8H, with musical guest Chappell Roan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



