White House tries to clean up Biden’s ‘garbage’ comment as Trump seizes on it

Posted/updated on: October 31, 2024 at 5:50 am

(WASHINGTON) -- The White House and Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign on Wednesday continued to do clean up from President Joe Biden's "garbage" comment, even as former President Donald Trump seized on it and the controversy dominated the news cycle, distracting from Harris' "closing argument."

On Tuesday night, Biden seemed to call Trump supporters as "garbage" during a campaign call hosted by the nonprofit Voto Latino.

"And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage,'" Biden said, according to a video clip from the fundraiser that aired on CNN.

"I don't -- I -- I don't know the Puerto Rican that -- that I know -- or a Puerto Rico, where I'm fr- -- in my home state of Delaware, they're good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters -- his -- his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been," Biden said.

His comments quickly drew fire from Republicans and came just as Harris was delivering her closing argument speech nearby on the Ellipse, calling for Americans to turn the page on hateful rhetoric and division in American politics.

At a campaign rally in Mount Rock, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Trump tied Harris to Biden's comments.

"Now speaking on a call for her campaign last night, Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters. He called them garbage. And they mean it," Trump said.

"Even though without question my supporters are far higher quality than Crooked Joe or Lyin' Kamala," Trump said. "My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: you can't lead America if you don't love Americans."

Biden himself posted a clarification on Tuesday night, saying that his comment was about the comedian who made the joke and "referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage -- which is the only word I can think of to describe it."

"His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation," Biden said in the post on X.

At her daily briefing, reporters pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Biden's comments.

"No, he does not view Trump supporters or anybody who supports Trump as garbage," Jean-Pierre insisted.

"The president has said this for more than three years now, he has said multiple times that he is a president for all. It doesn't matter if you live in a red state, it doesn't matter if you live in a blue state."

When asked whether Biden misspoke or regrets his remarks, Jean-Pierre answered the president "clarified what he said" to ensure it was not "taken out of context."

"He took the extra step to clarify. And, you know, you don't see that from many elected officials, you certainly didn't see that from the former president. And this president wanted to make sure it was not taken out of context," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre said the president spoke to Harris Tuesday night after her speech to congratulate her. She wouldn't say, though, if Biden had apologized or made any reference to his comment when they spoke.

For her part, Harris tried to distance herself from the comments. In an interview with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce, Harris was asked how she felt when she heard his "garbage" remark.

"Well, first of all, I think that the president has explained what he meant," Harris told Bruce. "But I said it earlier, I strongly disagree with any criticism of the people based on who they vote for and I've made that clear throughout my career, including my speech last night before I think this all happened, which is I intend to be president for all Americans, and including those who may not vote for me in this election."

But this incident isn't the first time the White House and Harris' campaign has had to play clean up after a Biden gaffe raised eyebrows. Just last week Biden was talking about Trump and said, "We gotta lock him up. Politically lock him up."

The comments also come as Biden is planning to travel to battleground Pennsylvania twice later this week – for campaign and official events. Jean-Pierre said that for now there are now plans to adjust his schedule.

ABC News' Kelsey Walsh, Will McDuffie and Alexandra Hurtzler contributed to this report.

