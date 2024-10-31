Los Angeles Dodgers +400 favorites to repeat as World Series champions

By DAVID PURDUM

October 30, 2024

Oddsmakers believe the World Series champs are the team to beat next year too.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been installed as the betting favorites to win the 2025 World Series. The Dodgers are +400 at ESPN BET, ahead of the New York Yankees at +700 and Atlanta Braves at +750.

The Philadelphia Phillies (+1000), Baltimore Orioles (+1200), Houston Astros (+1200), New York Mets (+1200) and San Diego Padres (+1500) make up the second tier of contenders in ESPN BET’s 2025 World Series odds.

The Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies are the biggest long shots, each listed at 400-1.

The Dodgers rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Yankees in Wednesday’s Game 5 and clinch their second World Series in the past five seasons. Trailing 5-0 in the fifth inning, the Dodgers’ in-game odds to win got as long as 15-1 at ESPN BET. But they capitalized on critical defensive mistakes by the Yankees and held on for a 7-6 win.

The Dodgers began and ended the regular season as World Series favorites at sportsbooks. They became the first preseason betting favorite to win the World Series since the 2016 Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers have entered the season as World Series favorites in three of the past four years.

Yankees slugger Juan Soto, Orioles ace Corbin Burnes and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman are among the high-profile free agents who could impact the World Series odds this offseason. But for now, the Dodgers remain the team to beat in oddsmakers’ eyes.

Top odds to win 2025 World Series (as of Oct. 30, at ESPN BET)

Dodgers +400

Yankees +700

Braves +750

Phillies +1000

Orioles +1200

Astros +1200

Mets +1200

Padres +1500

Cubs +2500

Guardians +2500

Mariners +2500

Rangers +2500

