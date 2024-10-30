Tyler traffic advisory

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 7:27 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department was notified early Wednesday evening of a broken gas line in the 800 block of South Broadway Ave, near the Children’s Park and West Rust St. The northbound lanes of South Broadway will be blocked for an unknown amount of time while Centerpointe Energy works on the issue. Northbound traffic is currently being diverted down East Dobbs St. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.

