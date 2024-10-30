Today is Wednesday October 30, 2024
Lindale road to be closed starting Monday

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 6:30 pm
Lindale road to be closed starting MondayLINDALE — Drivers in Lindale can expect traffic delays following a temporary closure on CR 474 beginning on Monday Nov. 4. According to our news partner KETK, officials from Smith County notified Lindale Police that CR 474, which is also know as Brick Yard Road will be closed for several days because of construction.

A spokesperson for the Lindale Police said “You will be able to drive up to that point from either direction, but you will not be able to drive through 474 until completion of the project.”



