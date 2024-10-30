Today is Wednesday October 30, 2024
Gladewater authorities search for missing 22-year-old man

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 6:19 pm
Gladewater authorities search for missing 22-year-old manGLADEWATER – Police in Gladewater are asking for help finding a 22-year-old that has been reported missing. According to our news partner KETK, missing is Wesley Don Heist. Wesley is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and several tattoos.

He was last heard from on Oct. 18 and is known to frequent Longview, Pine Tree and the Ore City areas. GPD asks that anyone with information on Wesley is asked to contact local law enforcement or Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166.



