Today is Wednesday October 30, 2024
ktbb logo


Junior League of Tyler announces the 46th Annual Mistletoe & Magic

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 4:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Junior League of Tyler announces the 46th Annual Mistletoe & MagicTYLER – The Junior League of Tyler, Inc. announced the 46th annual Mistletoe & Magic is November 6-9 at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center. Mistletoe & Magic is a community holiday celebration designed to raises funds and awareness for agencies supports by the Junior League.

The holiday shopping event will feature more than 75 specialty boutiques and merchants from around the nation as well as special events and other exciting entertainment. This year’s festivities will kick off on Wednesday, November 6 at the ‘Mistletoe a Go-Go Preview Party’ and will feature entertainment by Hard Night’s Day, the premier Beatles Tribute Band of Dallas!
 
The Mistletoe & Magic online auction will run from October 25 through November 10. You will have the opportunity to bid on the best jewelry, gifts, and experiences from the comfort of your home.
 
For more information and to purchase tickets for Mistletoe & Magic, click here.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC