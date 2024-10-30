Junior League of Tyler announces the 46th Annual Mistletoe & Magic

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 4:42 pm

TYLER – The Junior League of Tyler, Inc. announced the 46th annual Mistletoe & Magic is November 6-9 at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center. Mistletoe & Magic is a community holiday celebration designed to raises funds and awareness for agencies supports by the Junior League.

The holiday shopping event will feature more than 75 specialty boutiques and merchants from around the nation as well as special events and other exciting entertainment. This year’s festivities will kick off on Wednesday, November 6 at the ‘Mistletoe a Go-Go Preview Party’ and will feature entertainment by Hard Night’s Day, the premier Beatles Tribute Band of Dallas!



The Mistletoe & Magic online auction will run from October 25 through November 10. You will have the opportunity to bid on the best jewelry, gifts, and experiences from the comfort of your home.



