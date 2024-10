Kilgoreā€™s Post Oak Road closed due to large sinkhole

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 4:40 pm

KILGOREā€“ Post Oak Road in Kilgore is closed after a large sinkhole was discovered, that according to our news partner KETK. The sinkhole was found at a creek crossing near Highway 42 and it was revealed that a storm sewer pipe under the road has collapsed. City officials ask that drivers use caution in the area. The road will be closed until next April while repairs are made.

