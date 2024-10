18-wheeler hauling cattle stalls out on I-20 in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 4:13 pm

GREGG COUNTY – Traffic on I-20 is backing up as officials deal with a stalled cattle hauler on the interstate. According to our news partner KETK, the 18-wheeler hauling cattle has reportedly stalled out on I-20 westbound near Highways 31 and 42. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton asks the drivers use caution in that area, as traffic is being impacted as they offload cattle from the vehicle.

