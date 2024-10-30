Snow, record heat and possible tornadoes in crazy US weather forecast

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 5:11 pm

ABC News

(NEW YORK CITY) -- As people across a large section of the U.S. mainland were breaking out T-shirts and shorts Wednesday amid record-breaking high temperatures, several inches of snow blanketed the mountaintops of Hawaii and residents across the Great Plains were bracing for possible tornadoes.

The U.S. forecast for Wednesday offered a smorgasbord from balmy to severe weather heading into the Halloween weekend.

As firefighters in Colorado battled wildfires and meteorologists issued red-flag fire danger warnings, high elevations of Hawaii's Big Island resembled the Rocky Mountains in winter.

Several inches of snow blanketed the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, the tallest peaks in Hawaii and part of the state's Volcanoes National Park.

"Due to winter weather conditions, the summit is currently closed for both day and overnight use, and permits for Mauna Loa Summit Cabin are temporarily on hold," the Volcanoes National Park said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in the actual Rockies, a major storm system moving in is expected to bring up to a foot of fresh October snow. But elsewhere in Colorado, firefighters were dealing with what investigators suspect is a "human-caused" wildfire that spread to 166 acres near the town of Divide and was 60% contained on Wednesday.

The wintry weather expected for the Rockies was countered by record-breaking temperatures across a large part of the nation from Detroit, where it's forecast to get up to 80 degrees on Wednesday. In Laredo, Texas, the temperature is expected to hit 94, which would set a new daily record.

On Tuesday, daily temperature records were broken in Austin, Texas, where it hit 90 degrees; Chicago, where the temperature soared to 82, tying a record; and Cleveland, Ohio, which reached 78 and also tied a record.

Detroit on Tuesday reached a record-breaking 79 degrees. Green Bay, Wisconsin, reached 82 degrees Tuesday, surpassing a record for the day set in 1937.

Parts of the Northeast could see the warmest Halloween on record, officials said.

In the Heartland, which has also been experiencing high temperatures this week, severe weather moving in could spawn a few strong tornadoes Wednesday afternoon and into the evening from Texas to Iowa.

The National Weather Service is also warning of an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday for portions of eastern Kansas, northeast Oklahoma and northwest Missouri.

"Severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes, are expected today into tonight across the middle Missouri Valley and central/southern Plains, including parts of eastern Kansas and Oklahoma into Missouri," the NWS said in a detailed outlook it issued Wednesday.

ABC News' Max Golembo contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back