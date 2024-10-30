Data breach hits 68,000 Texans at Texas life insurance servicer

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 12:45 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports Nearly 68,000 Texans and more than 800,000 people nationwide could be affected by a data breach at a Brownwood-based insurance servicer, according to filings with the Texas and Maine attorneys general offices. Landmark Admin announced the breach on Oct. 23, and notices have been sent to those affected, according to the filings. Information potentially gathered includes names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers/tax identification numbers, driver’s license numbers/government-issued ID numbers, financial information such as credit card numbers, and medical and health insurance information. Landmark offers third-party administration services for life insurance and annuity companies, including Liberty Bankers Insurance Group headquartered in Dallas. Liberty Bankers Insurance Group includes American Monumental Life Insurance Company, Pellerin Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company, Continental Mutual Insurance Company, and Capitol Life Insurance Company.

Go Back