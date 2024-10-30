Court records detail behind-the-scenes fight over Robert Roberson

October 30, 2024

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that in court documents made public Tuesday, Texas lawmakers provided a behind-the-scenes look at efforts to scuttle in-person testimony from death row’s Robert Roberson, either at the Capitol or at the inmate’s prison. In the end, the documents said, lawmakers were told Roberson would not be permitted to testify in “any form of hearing” before a House committee examining the inmate’s case. In a brief filed with the Texas Supreme Court, Reps. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, and Jeff Leach, R-Allen, detailed their battle with the attorney general’s office and unnamed executive branch officials to secure public testimony from Roberson. The two lawmakers, both lawyers, sit on the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee and were among seven panel members who voted to subpoena Roberson, ultimately delaying his Oct. 17 execution.

The subpoena compelled Roberson to testify at a Capitol committee hearing Oct. 21. Prison officials began working to bring Roberson to the Capitol — ironing out transportation and security details — before the Texas attorney general’s office stepped in, sending Moody a letter saying Roberson would have to testify from prison by videoconference. Moody began the hearing by explaining Roberson’s absence and said negotiations were underway to allow the committee to hear from the inmate, who argues his conviction and death sentence should be overturned because they were based on outdated science and debunked theories surrounding shaken baby syndrome. In the legal brief filed with the Supreme Court, which has been asked to weigh the legality of the committee subpoena, Moody provided his account of what was happening outside of public view — including his frustration with what he described as an unresponsive attorney general’s office. “The executive branch took exception and refused to honor the subpoena,” the lawmakers wrote. “That impasse remains today.”

