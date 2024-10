Arrest made in Longview apartment shooting

Posted/updated on: October 30, 2024 at 11:31 am

LONGVIEW – Our news partners at KETK report that a 29-year-old is behind bars in connection to the Monday Longview apartment complex shooting that injured one man. The Longview Police Department said 29-year-old Andre Avant, of Longview, was booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Avant is being held on a $150,000 bond.

